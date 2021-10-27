Trending Tags

7 Frozen Ontario Waterfalls That Will Transport You To Narnia This Winter

Add these to your bucket list! ❄️

@farazrazz | Instagram, @aryanmojiri | Instagram

Hiking doesn't need to be limited to the warmer months. If you are searching for something to do this winter, these frozen Ontario waterfalls will make you feel like you've entered Narnia.

While walking to a cascading waterfall surrounded by leafy trees is stunning, there is something magical about seeing one in the winter. Not only will there be fewer crowds, so you'll feel like you'll have the area to yourself, but once the flowing water has frozen, the ice sparkles in the sunlight just like a diamond.

Felker's Falls

Price: Free

Address: Ackland Street, Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: It doesn't cost a thing to visit this 22-metre-tall waterfall inside Felker's Falls Conservation Area.

Website

Ball's Falls

Price: $8 per person

Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped into Disney's Frozen when you explore the breathtaking icy landscape.

Website

Hilton Falls

Price: $9.50 per person

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can not only visit the frozen falls but see ruins and adorable birds that will fly all around you.

Website

Bridal Veil Falls

Price: Free

Address: 50-64 Main St., Kagawong, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you happen to be road-tripping near Manitoulin Island, the walk to this giant waterfall is the perfect spot to stop and stretch your legs.

Website

Tiffany Falls

Price: $11 a day for parking

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun snowshoeing and visiting the falls at this conservation area that is open daily.

Website

Kakabeka Falls

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The second-highest waterfall in Ontario looks spectacular in the winter, and you can easily visit it by following a short boardwalk trail from the parking lot.

Website

Inglis Falls

Price: $10 parking fee

Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: From the lookout platform, you can get a photo-worthy view of the 18-metre-tall waterfall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

8 Enchanting Ontario Hikes That Lead You Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland

Let it snow! ❄️

@wandering_outside | Instagram, @anouk_valentine | Instagram

There is nothing like a fresh layer of snow to make everything look more breathtaking. So instead of being cooped up all winter long, here are enchanting Ontario hikes that lead you through a glistening wonderland.

From a path to a frozen waterfall to a dog-friendly trail, there are options for everyone. So once the cold weather arrives, it is time to grab your mug of peppermint mocha and watch the snowflakes dance across the sky.

9 Fun Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You Aren't A Fan Of The Cold

Don't put your life on freeze! ❄️

@adventureontario | Instagram, @scandinaveblue | Instagram

Do you tend to hibernate throughout the snowy season? If you aren't a fan of the cold weather, here are fun things to do in Ontario this winter.

If the thought of skating or sledding already has you shivering, this is the list for you. Here are activities where you can stay toasty without wearing your parka, toque and mittens.

This Breathtaking Ontario Trail Has Ancient Sea Caves & A Towering Lookout Spot

Lace up those hiking boots.

@s_suitor92 | Instagram, @arjsun | Instagram

There's no shortage of scenery along this stunning Ontario hike. Skinner's Bluff, located in Wiarton, will take you through a rugged landscape to a towering lookout.

Situated on the Bruce Trail, the hike boasts soaring views of Colpoy's Bay and the Niagara Escarpment.

This Ontario Hike Will Take You To A 100-Foot Tall Tower With Jaw-Dropping Lookouts

Enjoy views of the colourful leaves and blue lakes! 😍

@temagamichamber | Instagram, @carsongodin | Instagram

For specular panoramic views of the fall foliage, you'll want to add this Ontario hike to your bucket list.

In northeastern Ontario, you can find the 100-foot tall Temagami Fire Tower on the summit of Caribou Mountain.

