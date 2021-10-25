9 Magical Christmas Movies That Were Actually Filmed Around Ottawa
You can visit some of the filming locations! 🎥
You can feel like a star without stepping foot in Hollywood. These nine Christmas movies were filmed around Ottawa, and you can visit some of the locations featured.
According to the Ottawa Film Office, holiday films like Hallmark's Boyfriends Of Christmas Past and A Christmas Scavenger Hunt were shot at multiple locations around town. So why not visit the locations for yourself the next time you crave some holiday magic?
Boyfriends Of Christmas Past
Rating: 6.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The new 2021 film is part of Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas. It features a long list of Ottawa locations, including Andrew Haydon Park, the Ottawa Public Library, Stella Luna Gelato Cafe in Hintonburg and City Hall.
A Christmas Carousel
Rating: 6.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It's a story straight out of a fairytale about a prince who falls in love with a non-royal. One of the filming locations used for the movie is the iconic Fairmont Château Laurier.
A Cheerful Christmas
Rating: 5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The story is about two friends who help a client celebrate Christmas. Some of the filming locations include the Rideau Canal Skateway and The Grand Hotel in Carleton Place.
Christmas Unwrapped
Rating: 6.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Some of the Ottawa locations you'll be able to spot in this 2020 Christmas flick are Confederation Park, Rink Of Dreams, Savoy Brasserie, Mayfair Theatre, Patterson's Creek Park, and Strathcona Park.
A Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Rating: 6.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This Hallmark movie is about two people who team up to organize a town's scavenger hunt, and it features Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, Cafe Postino in Almonte.
Midnight At The Magnolia
Rating: 5.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Midnight At The Magnolia is about two radio hosts who fall in love. It was filmed at Happy Goat Coffee Company, Clarendon Lane, The Whiskey Bar, and MacDonald Gardens Park.
A Storybook Christmas
Rating: 6.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: While watching this holiday film, you'll be able to spot Librairie Du Soleil.
Christmas Jars
Rating: 7.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The movie is based upon a best-selling book and was filmed at the Rideau Canal Skateway, Patterson's Creek Park, Bramasole Diner, and Glebe Community Centre.
Winter Castle
Rating: 6.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Not only does it feature the iconic ice hotel in Quebec City, but the postcard-worthy Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.