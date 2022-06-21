A VIA Rail Sale Is Happening Now & You Get A Ticket From Toronto To Montreal For $58
Looking for an impromptu summer trip? 🚝
It's Discount Tuesday at Via Rail, which means that there are a ton of cheap train trips in Canada that you can take all over the country.
In other words, this could be your sign to take that impromptu summer trip you've been thinking about!
VIA Rail, one of Canada's biggest rail companies, is offering up a discount on a bunch of journeys between the dates of July 5 and August 1, provided you book before midnight on Tuesday, June 21.
Journeys in The Corridor – a stretch of rail line that goes from Windsor, Ontario, all the way up to Quebec City – are seeing a 20% discount for select rides taken from July 5 to 13.
Stops along this route include Toronto, London, Ottawa, Montreal, Kingston, Niagara Falls and more.
By using the discount code, a single, one-way ticket from Toronto to Montreal could run you as low as $58. Not bad for such a popular route!
Even cheaper is a one-way ticket from Ottawa to Toronto that could cost you just $47, depending on your date and time of departure.
Along with The Corridor being discounted, VIA Rail is also offering a 15% discount on select regional trains across Canada as well.
This includes many routes in smaller, more local areas across the country and this deal is also applicable for trips from July 5 all the way to August 1.
For those who want to take advantage of the sale, you'll want to enter the code TUESDAY at check out.
But, before you get too excited, this sale is only for the Escape Fare in economy class. So if you're not too fussy about a big fancy seat, this is a great opportunity for you.
Also, be aware that this sale is only for a limited time. It's Discount Tuesday after all, not Discount Every Day. All of the deals expire at midnight on June 21, so book that trip before then to take advantage of the savings.
And, while you're looking at train journeys, VIA Rail has a bunch of amazing adventures and other trips that can take you from Halifax all the way to Vancouver (and back again).
Choo-choo lovers rejoice!