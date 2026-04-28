CP NewsAlert: Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty

Affordability items lead new spending
The federal Liberals say they're getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy.
But Ottawa's spring economic update contains significant levels of economic uncertainty in the years ahead over the Iran war and U.S. tariffs.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled a mid-year fiscal update today with $54.5 billion in new costs and spending since the November budget.
That is led by the temporary boost to the GST benefit announced in January.
The Liberals now estimate last year's federal deficit came in $11.5 billion below the $78.3 billion forecast in the 2025 Budget, thanks largely to improved economic performance and some lapses in planned spending.
Among the new pledges made in the update document is a proposal to spend billions of dollars convincing young Canadians to enter the skilled trades.
More coming.
By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.