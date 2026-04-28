Affordability items lead new spending

CP NewsAlert: Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty
Affordability items lead new spending
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to members of the media about the spring economic update during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal Liberals say they're getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy.

But Ottawa's spring economic update contains significant levels of economic uncertainty in the years ahead over the Iran war and U.S. tariffs.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled a mid-year fiscal update today with $54.5 billion in new costs and spending since the November budget.

That is led by the temporary boost to the GST benefit announced in January.

The Liberals now estimate last year's federal deficit came in $11.5 billion below the $78.3 billion forecast in the 2025 Budget, thanks largely to improved economic performance and some lapses in planned spending.

Among the new pledges made in the update document is a proposal to spend billions of dollars convincing young Canadians to enter the skilled trades.

More coming.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This park near Toronto has a boardwalk trail and dreamy swing bridge right over a waterfall

It's reopening soon!

Your federal benefit payments could be delayed or stopped soon and here's why

These benefits offer thousands of dollars.

This hidden park near Toronto is a cherry blossom oasis with Japanese bridges and zen gardens

It's like a spring trip to Japan.

These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

This is how a sovereign wealth fund works

Canada is getting a sovereign wealth fund. What does that mean and how do they work?

Carney unveils Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

10 Zellers core memories every Canadian Millennial has (prepare to be nostalgic AF)

Where the lowest price was the law. 🚓

Ontario's May weather forecast reveals which days will be sunny and warm

The month will be cooler than normal but warm temperatures are still in the forecast.

Carney teases 'good news' in spring fiscal update

Prime Minister Mark Carney promises 'good news' in spring economic update