Amazon Is Hiring 500 Roles In Canada Right Now & There Are Bonuses For Being Fully Vaxxed

And all you need is a high school diploma!

Pablo Hidalgo | Dreamstime, Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime

Amazon Canada is hiring, and you get a $100 bonus on your very first day just for showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, October 27, the company announced the opening of a sort centre in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, which they said is "creating 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

"With training and skill development programs, a full range of benefits and competitive salaries, Amazon continues its mission to be the best employer on Earth by helping its employees reach their career goals," said Anamaria Zammit, a site leader with Amazon Canada in a press release.

According to a job posting for warehouse team members at the new Quebec location, the hourly pay is between $17.60 - $18.10, and you can also earn up to $3000 as a sign-on bonus if you start before December 5, 2021.

In terms of qualifications, it's pretty simple, you need to be 18 or older and have a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent diploma.

The company says there are immediate openings for overnight, early morning, day, evening, and weekend shifts, so get to applying!

Warehouse Team Members

Hourly Rate: $17.60 - $18.10

Company: Amazon Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone 18 or older with a high school, GED, or equivalent diploma who wants to work in a flexible job that happens to include health care benefits!

Apply Here

