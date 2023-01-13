Around 200K Canadians Will Have Their Benefits Reviewed This Year – Here's What That Means
Check your letters!👇
If you receive a letter this year stating that your benefits are being reviewed by the Canada Revenue Agency, you're not alone.
That's because the CRA is reviewing as many as 200,000 Canadians' benefits in 2023, in an effort to ensure individuals and families are receiving what they are entitled to.
In a notice online, the agency explains that thousands of letters are sent each year.
"Files are selected based on risk and whether you’ve had a life event that affects your benefits and credits," it says.
"The CRA uses impartial and non-discriminatory criteria when selecting files for review, and doesn’t target specific communities or groups of people."
The type of information that the CRA may reach out for includes marital status, the number of children in your care, changes to your address, and more.
The reason these details may be required is because these factors can affect the benefits and credits you’re entitled to receive.
With reviews underway for 2023, the CRA urges those who are contacted to "keep calm and respond" if they receive a letter about their benefits.
A representative from the agency told MTL Blog that "it is not the CRA's intention to cause anyone emotional or financial hardship."
However, it is important that people who do receive a letter respond to it ASAP. Documents and information can be sent to the CRA using the My Account portal online, or via mail to the address provided in your letter.
The good news is that Canadians won't stop receiving their benefits or credits while their information is being reviewed. However the CRA does warn that, if you don't respond to their letters, your benefits could be adjusted based on the information the agency does have.
"This could mean that your benefits may decrease or stop altogether, and you may be asked to repay benefits that were previously sent to you," it warns.
Anybody who is struggling to gather the necessary information or get the document needed should contact the CRA and explain the situation.
Those with a letter can call the number listed and speak with an agent who will be able to support and review each individual case.
"If you have concerns about the number provided in your letter, you can call 1-800-959-8281 to verify its authenticity," the CRA says.
Once the relevant details and documents have been shared with the agency, a response can be expected within 45 days.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.