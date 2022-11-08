Shelley Duvall Is Returning To Acting & She’s Been Tucked Away In Texas All Along
From the Texas Hill Country to the Forest Hills.
It's no secret Shelley Duvall is a Texas girl. The woman was born in Fort Worth, TX long before she graced the screen in a Kubrick film and became a famous actress.
It's been 20 years since Duvall last appeared in a Hollywood production. However, the actress will be making an appearance in a new horror film called The Forest Hills.
For years, ever since retiring from the public eye in the nineties, the actress faced criticism regarding her mental state. Following her filming days, Duvall has been in the Texas Hill Country living a quiet life in the rural countryside, according to the Texas Twiggy podcast.
Inspired by their admiration for the film star and determined to set the record straight about Duvall's existence, four fans united to create an 11-episode podcast series about the iconic life and current goings-on of the beloved Texan.
Today, the actress lives in Blanco, TX, which is right outside the city of Austin. She has an inner circle of people close to her, as revealed in the "Shelley's Keepers" episode.
According to several social media posts, Duvall has met with a few fans in recent years. These aren't just any people, though, but rather passionate supporters like the podcasters and a documentarian who meticulously put in the work to have respectful conversations with her. This has also led her to create new friendships.
Back in October Xavier Hamel (Hello, I’m Shelley Duvall) and Sarah Lukowski (Texas Twiggy) revealed they had iced coffee with 'The Shining star.
Lukowski posted another special moment on TikTok in September, to which it gained 5.4 million views and thousands of people echoing their admiration for Duvall.