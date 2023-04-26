Copy of Barbie Released Its First Doll With Down Syndrome & People Think 'She's So Well Done'
"This brought tears to my eyes."
Barbie, the iconic doll brand from Mattel, has released its first-ever doll with Down syndrome, marking a significant milestone for the company's ongoing efforts towards inclusivity.
Barbie is advertising the doll as “the most diverse doll on the market,” and people have a lot to say about the latest addition to the famous toy line.
The doll was designed in close collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure accurate representation, according to Mattel.
The doll is dressed in a butterfly-patterned outfit with blue and yellow colours, which are the colours that are used to symbolize Down syndrome awareness.
The doll is also sporting a necklace with three chevrons that represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome that is associated with the condition, Mattel says. She's also wearing ankle foot orthotics, which are used as support by many children with Down syndrome.
Since announcing the release of the new Barbie, people have been reacting online, and many are thrilled about the release.
A commenter under Barbie’s most recent post on Instagram wrote, “This brought tears to my eyes. So many little girls with Down syndrome, their smiles are a little bit brighter today! How inspiring.”
“As a special education teacher this is so heartwarming to FINALLY see,” wrote another commenter. “It means a lot for children to see themselves represented in their toys.”
"With a shorter frame, rounder face, smaller features, and palms including a single line, this doll introduces a new sculpt and details illustrative of common characteristics of women with Down syndrome," reads the caption of the Barbie Instagram post.
A commenter under Barbie’s new promotional video on YouTube was appreciative of the representation: “This is such a beautiful signal to everyone in the world and especially for the kids who suffer from Down syndrome," they wrote. "I support this.”
A Twitter user called the Barbie "so well done."
"This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation," Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the NDSS, said in a statement. "It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”
Barbie dolls come in many diverse forms featuring dolls that are hairless, have vitiligo, darker skin tones, in wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs said Matell in their statement.
According to the CDC, about 6,000 babies born in the United States each year have Down syndrome, which means one in every 700 baby born in the country has the chromosomal disease.
By introducing a doll with Down syndrome, Barbie aims to teach children empathy and understanding, encouraging them to play with dolls that don't look like themselves, Mattel says.
“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls Lisa McKnight said in a statement released by Matell. "Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world."
The design process for the new doll involved collaboration between the company, NDSS, as well as Charlotte Woodward and Kayla McKeon, two women with Down syndrome who provided guidance on the doll's style and design.
"We hope that this will open conversations about Down syndrome and how wonderful this community is," said Michelle Sagan of the National Down Syndrome Society as per reports by CBS News. "This is important not just for people with Down syndrome and their families, but also every individual out there who wants to play with dolls – whether they have a disability or not.”
The release comes a few months ahead of the first Barbie feature film, which is slated to drop in July. That movie has also been embracing different versions of Barbie, with multiple "Barbie" characters in the film and a social media campaign that pushes others to see themselves as Barbie (or Ken).
The Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu and is due out July 21.
