Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in niagara falls

The 8 Best Niagara Falls Restaurants That Local Foodies Are Totally In Love With

Grab a bite to eat near the falls! 🤤 🌊

Toronto Editorial Fellow
8 Best Restaurants In Niagara Falls That Local Foodies Are Totally In Love With
@rachelplc | Instagram, @justfoo0d | Instagram

If you're looking for a place to eat near the falls, we've got you covered. Narcity asked our readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Niagara Falls are, and they sure did not disappoint.

While some opted for chain classics like TGI Friday's and Margaritaville, others recommended restaurants that offer more than just your average burgers and fries.

From eateries nestled inside rustic wineries to some decades-old mom-and-pop shops, the city's thriving food scene will make you want to put these spots on a bucket list for the next time you plan a romantic getaway or fun girl's retreat to the falls.

Here are eight restaurants that local foodies swear by as the best places to eat in Niagara Falls.

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brazilian

Address: 6361 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place with an expansive menu where you can eat as much grilled meat as you possibly can, then look no further. Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse is one of those restaurants in Niagara Falls that will have you drooling all over your table with their sizzling Brazilian dishes.

Menu

Antica Pizzaria & Ristorante

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 5785 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Armed with a wood oven stove, this family-run pizzeria has been serving Niagara Falls for over four decades, cooking up Italian classics like pasta, calamari and wood-fired pizza.

Menu

Counterpart Brewing

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Craft brewery, comfort food

Address: 3659 Stanley Ave., Unit 8, Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to grab a drink with some friends, this Niagara Falls restaurant could be just the right spot for your night out. They're known for serving some seriously tasty beer, and although they're a craft brewery at heart, they've got some house-made dishes that will satisfy any sweet and salty cravings you have.

Menu

Masaki Sushi

Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 60 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: With glowing reviews and five-star ratings on Tripadvisor, this has to be one of the best restaurants in Niagara. You'll want to sink your teeth into some of the seriously fresh sashimi, sushi and grilled beef that they've got on their menu.

Menu

Kitchen76 By Two Sisters

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 240 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Looking for a break from the hustle-and-bustle at Niagara Falls? Niagara-on-the-Lake is known for its stunning wineries, so why not dine right at one of them? This restaurant is packed with mouthwatering Italian dishes that you can pair with some of their award-winning wine.

Menu

Kerala Cuisine Restaurant

Price: 💸

Cuisine: South Indian

Address: 6095 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bringing some South Indian flair to Niagara, this restaurant's got flavourful comfort food at a reasonable price.

Menu

Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Winery, Farm-to-table

Address: 1366 York Rd., St. Davids, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take some time to enjoy seasonal and fresh ingredients straight from their on-site garden and the farms nearby. If you're looking for a girl's night out, this is an incredible restaurant near Niagara Falls to sip some wine and snack on their house-cured meats with their charcuterie board.

Menu

Fall Manor Resort & Restaurant

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Breakfast, Comfort food

Address: 7104 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: At a reasonable price accompanied by some great customer service, this Niagara gem is attached to a small family-run resort that has been serving up tasty breakfast items for more than 60 years. Skip the trip to IHOP on your next vacay and just come here for some affordable and yummy homestyle food.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

niagara falls

This Ontario Spot Is The 2nd Most-Filmed Location In Canada & It Beat The Eiffel Tower

Canada is one of only four countries with a location that has over 100 credits!

Photokvu | Dreamstime

Lights, camera, action! It looks like Canada has its own version of Hollywood, and it's right here in Ontario.

A 2021 study revealed the most-filmed locations around the world, and Niagara Falls came in as Canada's winner.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Affordable Rentals Near Niagara Falls Perfect For A Couples Getaway On Valentine's Day

You can get cozy in a luxurious apartment near the waterfalls. 😍

Andrii Drahuk | Dreamstime, Woraphon Banchobdi | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The best vacation spots in Ontario for couples were recently revealed and, according to Vrbo, the top five destinations are Niagara Falls, the Blue Mountains, Huntsville, Simcoe County and Essex County.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario outdoor activities

You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Iconic Activities

How many can you check off the list?

@amyklan | Instagram, @kraaamos | Instagram

Ontario is full of incredible experiences, and if you live in the province, chances are you've done at least eight of these 14 popular activities.

Have you ever eaten a BeaverTail? Or skated along the Rideau Canal? See how many activities you can check off the list, and maybe get some inspo for future adventures!

Keep Reading Show less

A Car Crashed Into The Water Above Niagara Falls & Rescuers Tried To Save The Driver (PHOTOS)

The dramatic rescue attempt happened on the American side of the falls.

Olga Petrusha | Dreamstime

Niagara Falls visitors stumbled upon a terrifying scene on the U.S. side of the landmark on Wednesday, after a car went into the river and got stuck in the rushing rapids just before the drop.

New York State Police confirmed to Narcity that there was a vehicle in the water near Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Keep Reading Show less