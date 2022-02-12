The 8 Best Niagara Falls Restaurants That Local Foodies Are Totally In Love With
Grab a bite to eat near the falls! 🤤 🌊
If you're looking for a place to eat near the falls, we've got you covered. Narcity asked our readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Niagara Falls are, and they sure did not disappoint.
While some opted for chain classics like TGI Friday's and Margaritaville, others recommended restaurants that offer more than just your average burgers and fries.
From eateries nestled inside rustic wineries to some decades-old mom-and-pop shops, the city's thriving food scene will make you want to put these spots on a bucket list for the next time you plan a romantic getaway or fun girl's retreat to the falls.
Here are eight restaurants that local foodies swear by as the best places to eat in Niagara Falls.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Brazilian
Address: 6361 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place with an expansive menu where you can eat as much grilled meat as you possibly can, then look no further. Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse is one of those restaurants in Niagara Falls that will have you drooling all over your table with their sizzling Brazilian dishes.
Antica Pizzaria & Ristorante
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5785 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Armed with a wood oven stove, this family-run pizzeria has been serving Niagara Falls for over four decades, cooking up Italian classics like pasta, calamari and wood-fired pizza.
Counterpart Brewing
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Craft brewery, comfort food
Address: 3659 Stanley Ave., Unit 8, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to grab a drink with some friends, this Niagara Falls restaurant could be just the right spot for your night out. They're known for serving some seriously tasty beer, and although they're a craft brewery at heart, they've got some house-made dishes that will satisfy any sweet and salty cravings you have.
Masaki Sushi
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 60 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: With glowing reviews and five-star ratings on Tripadvisor, this has to be one of the best restaurants in Niagara. You'll want to sink your teeth into some of the seriously fresh sashimi, sushi and grilled beef that they've got on their menu.
Kitchen76 By Two Sisters
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 240 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Looking for a break from the hustle-and-bustle at Niagara Falls? Niagara-on-the-Lake is known for its stunning wineries, so why not dine right at one of them? This restaurant is packed with mouthwatering Italian dishes that you can pair with some of their award-winning wine.
Kerala Cuisine Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: South Indian
Address: 6095 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bringing some South Indian flair to Niagara, this restaurant's got flavourful comfort food at a reasonable price.
Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Winery, Farm-to-table
Address: 1366 York Rd., St. Davids, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take some time to enjoy seasonal and fresh ingredients straight from their on-site garden and the farms nearby. If you're looking for a girl's night out, this is an incredible restaurant near Niagara Falls to sip some wine and snack on their house-cured meats with their charcuterie board.
Fall Manor Resort & Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Breakfast, Comfort food
Address: 7104 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: At a reasonable price accompanied by some great customer service, this Niagara gem is attached to a small family-run resort that has been serving up tasty breakfast items for more than 60 years. Skip the trip to IHOP on your next vacay and just come here for some affordable and yummy homestyle food.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.