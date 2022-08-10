A Historic 5-Bedroom Home In Alabama Only Costs $129K & Has All The Vintage Charm
It's one of the cheapest homes of it's size in the area! 🏠
There are many historic homes throughout the southern United States that are still standing from the early 1900s and reflect the vintage architecture of the time, just like this spacious 5 bedroom, 20th-century home for sale in Alabama.
It's located in Downtown Montgomery so it's fairly close to the Entertainment District, and it's currently on the market for just $129,000. According to Zillow, that price is on the cheaper side of what's for sale in the same area and similarly sized.
The 3,890 square foot home features two stories of rooms with high ceilings and sculpted crown molding that you can make into so many different spaces. You might feel like you're frozen in time as the traditional designs ooze out of the construction of each room.
One of the rooms with a bay window. Right: One of the rooms with a fireplace, shelves, and windows.Point2 Homes
There's a large front porch overlooking the downtown neighborhood with plenty of room to add a front porch swing and large windows that flood the home with natural light to brighten up the contrast of the dark wood floors.
You can find a cozy spot with a fireplace for the perfect winter day or even fun-filled family memories.
The house has all the essentials like a kitchen with a gas cooktop and range, a fridge, and a dishwasher.
The kitchen of the Montgomery, AL home.Point2 HomesWith sliding wood doors and intricate chandeliers, there are all types of vintage accents you can spot throughout the space, adding to the unique allure that can be hard to find elsewhere.
One of the rooms with huge sliding doors and a fireplace.Point2 Homes
Nearly every room has a fireplace with a sculpted mantle and dated crystal doorknobs still remain on some doors.
The overall makeup of the house just screams "old-fashioned' as it has a grandiose staircase that is typically seen in traditional Southern homes.
A crystal doorknob on one of the doors. Right: The massive staircase inside the Montgomery, AL home.Point2 Homes
The property also has an office and study room as well as an exterior storage building.
It's located in a prime location, just walking distance from the exciting nightlife and Equal Justice Initiative.
Charming Historic Home In Alabama
Price: $129,000
Address: 128 High St., Montgomery, AL, 36104
Description: A historic Alabama home with 5 bedrooms and high ceilings.