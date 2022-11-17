TikTok Shows What A $1.5K/Month Alabama Apartment Looks Like & 'It's A No For Me' (VIDEO)
"Maybe $250 a month 😂"
Marre (@marre.xm) is a popular TikTok user who posts videos critiquing apartments worldwide. In a recent clip, the content creator looked at Birmingham, AL place, which had viewers less than impressed.
A one-bedroom and one-bathroom floorplan at the Jemison Flats was featured in the video, and according to the listing, the 635 sq. ft. spot is available for rent at $1,550 a month.
During his virtual tour, the creator immediately points out how the space looks "industrial" but was later rendered speechless at the sight of concrete sticking out of the old wooden floors.
@marre.xm
Birmingham NO MAM !!! #birmingham #birminghamalabama #martheapartmenthunter #apartmenttherapy #apartmentdecor #apartmenthacks #birminghamapartments
It seems his verdict was set within a few seconds of viewing the architecture.
"What is this?" he exclaims in shock while viewing the front room. "The floors are awful, the cement patches are awful, the tile. What is going on? I'm in such disbelief."
However, the TikToker does see a few redeeming qualities in the property.
He appreciates the kitchen's color scheme and how the complex "tried" to arrange its setup. Marre also notes that "industrial" pipes are a nice touch, but the random patches of tile flooring and cement throughout the space ruin it for him.
A cement column in the Birmingham, AL apartment. Right: The tile flooring in the Birmingham, AL apartment.marre.xm | TikTok
The man’s TikTok post even had other users wondering about the completion of the space, which they discussed in the comment section.
"I’m just not understanding the set up!" one user wrote. "Is this apartment complete or incomplete?"
Some understand the vibe the Alabama flats were going for but think they completely missed the mark.
"I saw the vison but the execution is not there," another user said.
The video creator thinks that the space shown was actually the studio floor plan.
Despite the possible discrepancy, Marre believes what he viewed in the clip should only have a $300 monthly rent price instead of the massive $1,550.