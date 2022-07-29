4 Brands In Canada With First-Time Membership Discounts New Canadians Should Know About
Your wallet will thank you.
New to Canada? Not sure how to account for the crippling inflation? Not that we can offer big-budget solutions to help tackle these problems, but we sure can help you make the most of certain sign-up discounts that Canadian brands have to offer on your first purchases.
From groceries to apparel, some high-profile brands across the country offer discounts and exclusive benefits for first-time subscribers to their membership programs.
Some brands won't even charge you a sign-up fee, and all you'll need is a working email and phone to subscribe. We even created accounts on all these websites/apps to test out how legit these discounts are.
So, if you're a new Canadian and want a taste of some discounted products and/or services on offer, here are four brands that are giving first-time subscribers a real bang for their buck.
Uber
Uber app on an android device.
What's The Discount: Uber is giving new members of their exclusive Uber One membership a month free, when they join for the first time.
Here's What Comes With The Membership: On eligible groceries, food and more, you won't have to pay any delivery fees. Members get an additional five percent off on eligible deliveries, pick-up orders, and rides, plus there's extra credit worth five dollars if your order comes after the latest arrival time.
Members will also have access to some of the best-rated drivers for rides and any cancellations will not incur any fees or penalties, according to Uber.
How To Access The Membership or Sign up: Sign up on their website.
HelloFresh
What's The Discount: After subscribing to HelloFresh, you could get $40 off the first delivery when using a unique referral code.
Here's What Comes With The Membership: Don't have time to go grocery shopping? HelloFresh is willing to bless you with some money off your first delivery, if you subscribe to a meal plan using another subscriber's unique referral code.
How To Get The Discount: Find a friend/family member who is already a HelloFresh subscriber, and get them to send you a referral code. Then sign up to be a HelloFresh subscriber on their website.
Adidas
What's The Discount: 15 percent off your purchase in-store or online when you sign up for adiClub.
Here's What Comes With The Membership: As soon as you sign up for the adiClub rewards program, you'll be sent a discount code for 15 percent off your next purchase for a limited time.
Members also get free delivery on all Adidas purchases, early access to shop popular items, and more.
How To Get The Discount: Sign up for the membership on their website.
H&M
What's The Discount: 10 percent off your next purchase (in-store or online), when you sign up for their digital loyalty program.
What Comes With The Membership: Loyalty members can also expect an additional 15 percent off online orders for a limited time when they sign up and free standard shipping for orders of minimum $30 dollars, among other perks.
How To Access The Membership: Sign up on their website.
If you have any experience with these discounts or have some cool ones to add to this list, please leave a comment. Happy signing up!