Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date Was Just Dropped By Netflix & Even The Cast Were Shocked
A special gift for Bridgerton fans!
Bridgerton fans were given a special Christmas gift as details of a second season dropped on December 25.
In an Instagram post, Netflix acknowledged the first anniversary of season one's premiere, adding: "To commemorate the occasion, Lady Whistledown has gotten her readers a very special gift: Bridgerton Season 2 shall premiere on March 25th, 2022, only on Netflix."
Shonda Rhimes, who is an executive producer of the series under her Shondaland banner, teased what would come in Season 2.
But, in the video, even some of the cast members didn't know when the release date was due.
One said: "I actually didn't know that," while another added: "I didn't know that either."
Season 2 tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife.
When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to date the latter sister — and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure.
Bridgerton Season 2 returns on March 25, 2022.