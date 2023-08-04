7 Alberta Provincial Parks With Sparkling Blue Swimming Spots To Check Out This Summer
Take a dip in these stunning crystal-clear waters. 😍
While spots like Banff National Park and Jasper National Park may be the most famous, Alberta is home to so many beautiful provincial parks with spectacular hikes and shimmering blue lakes to enjoy.
If you're looking for places to cool off this summer that might be a bit less crowded than Lake Louise or Moraine Lake, there are plenty of provincial parks in Alberta that are home to incredible swimming spots but that are lesser-known than their iconic counterparts.
It's time to get outside and make the most of summertime by heading to one of these dreamy Alberta provincial parks with the best views and bluest lakes around.
Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
Price: Day passes cost $15 per vehicle. You can also buy a yearly Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away amongst the Canadian Rockies, Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is the perfect place to relax by a stunning blue lake without having to take on the crowds you'd encounter in Banff.
Within the park you'll find both Upper Kananaskis Lake and Lower Kananaskis Lake, two breathtaking bright blue lakes with water that'll tempt almost anyone to take a dip.
Be warned! The lakes in this area are mainly glacial, so prepare for some chilly temperatures and reserve any swimming for hot days only.
The park is also home to dozens of spectacular hikes that are well worth the effort to check out on days where it's a bit too cold to swim.
Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park
Address: Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park, AB
Accessibility: Sandrider wheelchairs are available for visitors to borrow
Why You Need To Go: If you're searching for a relaxing beach day, look no further than Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.
The east end of the enormous lake has two different white, sandy beaches to take your pick from.
Devonshire Beach, at the south end, is a huge 1.5 kilometre stretch of glorious white sand, which is actually part of a 1,500-year-old sand dune complex, according to the Slave Lake Region Tourism Society. It's the perfect place to settle down for the day with a picnic on the stunning lakeshore.
You may also want to check out the smaller, but just as beautiful, Marten River Campground Beach which is open for campers and visitors alike to enjoy.
Aspen Beach Provincial Park
Address: Aspen Lake Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Located just on the south shore of Gull Lake, Aspen Beach Provincial Park is the perfect spot to cool off on a summer's day, just a stone's throw away from Lacombe, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer.
One of the most popular beaches in the park is Ebeling Day Use, which has a huge soft sandy beach and clean waters to swim in.
The parking lot tends to fill quickly so if you're looking for a relaxing beach day, head down early to make the most of all that the stunning area has to offer.
The beach has fire pits and picnic tables available if you're bringing your own food, but there's also a concession stand for drinks and snacks.
If you're up for an adventure, you can take a short walk along the Aspen Beach Boardwalk.
Pigeon Lake Provincial Park
Address: Pigeon Lake Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous provincial park can be found nestled between Edmonton and Red Deer.
Pigeon Lake is home to twelve equally-gorgeous sandy beaches that any Albertan should make the trip to explore, including the beautiful Ma-Me-O Beach that wouldn't look out of place on the Californian coast. There's no better place to catch the sunset than over the spectacular lake.
You can also visit the Village at Pigeon Lake to pick up snacks at the grocery store, or check out some local restaurants or cafes.
Kinbrook Island Provincial Park
Address: Kinbrook Island Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Just outside the city of Brooks in southeast Alberta, you'll find the gorgeous natural beauty of Kinbrook Island Provincial Park.
The park surrounds Lake Newell, a hidden gem in Alberta, which is actually one of the province's largest and warmest man-made lakes, according to Travel Alberta.
By the lakeshore you'll find a soft sandy beach and you can swim out in the clear water or if you'd prefer, you can take out a canoe, kayak or a paddle board.
Bow Valley Provincial Park
Price: Day passes cost $15 per vehicle. You can also buy a yearly Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
Address: Bow Valley Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If turquoise waters are your dream, look no further than Bow Valley Provincial Park, right in the heart of Kananaskis.
In the park, you'll find the truly gorgeous Barrier Lake. Don't be fooled by its tropical ocean colour as the glacial lake will be pretty cold, even in the height of summer.
If you don't want to dip your toes in the chilly waters, it's also an incredible spot for kayaking and paddle boarding and you can take in the idyllic mountain views surrounding you.
In Bow Valley, you'll also find plenty of front and back country hikes to sink your teeth into, so you can really make a day of it before cooling off at the stunning lakeshore.
William A. Switzer Provincial Park
Address: William A. Switzer Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: Just west of the small town of Hinton, you'll be able to explore William A. Switzer Provincial Park.
One of the most popular lakes to visit is Gregg Lake, which has a designated swimming area to take a dip in. There are also soft sandy beaches on the lakeshore to relax on and take in the views of the Canadian Rockies in the distance.
If you want to make it a weekend trip, Gregg Lake has a large campsite with showers, hiking and biking trails, and a campground store to pick up any last minute essentials.
The park is home to 10 different marked hiking trails, so you can take in the stunning Alberta foothills again and again, and again!