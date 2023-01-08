9 Frozen Waterfalls In Alberta That Are Even More Magical To Visit In Winter
They're out of this world! ❄️
It might not seem that fun to head outdoors during the winter months, but in Alberta, there's a ton of incredible winter scenery to check out, including huge frozen waterfalls.
These waterfalls are full of stunning natural ice sculptures to view while taking time out in the chilly mountain air. There's truly nothing like it.
If you want to do winter in Alberta right, you'll want to plan a trip to one of these frozen beauties stat!
Johnston Canyon
Address: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Banff hike is popular year-round but when winter hits, it turns into the most stunning winter wonderland with huge glistening frozen falls.
Crescent Falls
Address: Nordegg, AB
Why You Need To Go: The huge two-tiered waterfall completely transforms in winter with the usual rushing falls replaced by thousands of huge icicles.
Troll Falls
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This quick hike is just an hour's drive away from Calgary but has stunning views of the frozen Troll Falls surrounded by towering forests.
Maligne Canyon
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Visiting Maligne Canyon in winter is like seeing the movie Frozen come to life. The huge canyon is 50 metres deep and covered in natural ice sculptures that have to be seen to be believed.
Lundbreck Falls
Address: Lundbreck, AB
Why You Need To Go: For the full winter wonderland experience without the hike, Lundbreck Falls is the place to visit. You can even walk up to the falls observation deck to take in the view.
Panther Falls
Address: Icefields Parkway, AB
Why You Need To Go: This 30-minute hike can be found just off Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Banff and leads you to one of Alberta's most stunning falls in the winter. Watch out for climbers tackling the icy falls too.
Athabasca Falls
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: While the Athasbasca River is usually seen rushing over the falls, winter sees huge parts of it freezing over with glacier blue water underneath.
Grotto Canyon
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This hike takes you along the bottom of a frozen creek before you hit the gorgeous falls. You'll definitely want to pack some micro spikes because it might get slippery.
Sheep River Falls
Address: Sheep River Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike is just half a kilometre long and relatively flat so it's perfect for any skillset. You'll also be able to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous frozen falls.