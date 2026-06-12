Joint Canada-U.S. military officer summit shelved
The United States Army National Guard has shelved an annual Canada-U.S. summit of military officers.
Canada's Department of National Defence confirms the meeting of the Army Reserve General Officers Advisory Board was put on ice and says the next meeting will be planned around training schedules.
Canadian national security analyst Christy Somos was first to report that the meeting was paused indefinitely, just as several Canadian media reports suggested Ottawa will pursue a mixed fighter jet fleet.
The Army National Guard says it will reschedule the meeting and insists the decision was not related to any discussions about aircraft purchases.
The Pentagon has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The Pentagon's top policy official put a joint Canada-U.S. defence board on pause in May after claiming Canada failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.