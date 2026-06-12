Joint Canada-U.S. military officer summit shelved

Canada-U.S. military officer summit shelved
Canada-U.S. military officer summit shelved
File photo — A Canadian soldier seen at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The United States Army National Guard has shelved an annual Canada-U.S. summit of military officers.

Canada's Department of National Defence confirms the meeting of the Army Reserve General Officers Advisory Board was put on ice and says the next meeting will be planned around training schedules.

Canadian national security analyst Christy Somos was first to report that the meeting was paused indefinitely, just as several Canadian media reports suggested Ottawa will pursue a mixed fighter jet fleet.

The Army National Guard says it will reschedule the meeting and insists the decision was not related to any discussions about aircraft purchases.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Pentagon's top policy official put a joint Canada-U.S. defence board on pause in May after claiming Canada failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians are leaving Canada in record numbers and almost 50% are from one province

Canadian emigration just hit an all-time high. 🛫

I'm a Toronto local and this is my ultimate list of the 11 best brunch spots in the city

If I know one thing, it's brunch 🍳

Rogers vs. Bell vs. Telus: The best Canadian cell phone provider was revealed

Are you on the right phone plan? 📱

This beautiful lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has scenic beaches and harbour views.

Canada's one-time grocery payment went out recently but you might not have received money

Did you check your mailbox? 👀

The best (and worst) things about moving to a small town in Ontario from Toronto

There's pros and cons wherever you are.

This tiny BC town surrounded by powdery sand was named among Canada's best spots to live

One look at these beaches will have you packing your bags.🧳

I compared bagels from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — one was a major letdown

The winner? Shocking! 🥯

Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that get you travel perks

Some positions pay up to $44 an hour.