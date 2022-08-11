Canada's Colourful New Loonie Launches Next Week & It Honours 'A National Treasure' (PHOTO)
Check your change, folks! Canada's new loonie is launching and the new $1 circulation coin celebrates Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.
On Monday, August 11, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that the new coin.
Like with all new circulation coins, Canadian banks and businesses will begin introducing the piece gradually. This means you can expect to have one in your pocket very soon.
The coin pays tribute to Oscar Peterson, who was born in Montreal in 1925. According to the Mint, he is widely regarded as one of the most iconic jazz pianists of his time.
During his 60-year career, Peterson won multiple Juno and Grammy awards.
The Canadian Music Hall of Fame says he was an "eminent jazz pianist with technical mastery and limitless creativity," and "a performer who could instantly inspire awe." His skills earned him the nickname "Maharaja of the Keyboard."
Peterson died of kidney failure in 2007. He was 82 years old.
The new loonie was unveiled in Toronto on Monday morning, where Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland joined the musician's widow, Kelly Peterson, and his daughter, Céline Peterson.
