Are you looking for a unique festival in Florida to go to this spring? Well, you're in luck, because a giant celebration full of color, cultural diversity, live music, and delicious food is about to take over Orlando in March. This festival all about the Caribbean is going to be wild and we seriously can't wait to be apart of it.

Orlando Caribbean Festival 2020 is taking over the grounds of the Camping World Stadium on Saturday, March 14 and the festivities will stretch from 2:00 to 11:30 p.m.

The point of the event, as its name states, is to celebrate the colorful and diverse culture of the Caribbean people.

In order to do so, they'll be having vibrant carnival-style dance performances and a concert with some of the array of island's top kompa, soca, reggae, dancehall, and reggaeton artists. This means you'll probably need to wear the comfiest dancing shoes you own.

This festival will be the perfect event for Caribbean natives or descendants to show their pride for where they came from. The organizers encourage attendees to bring the Caribbean flag or wear the region's colors.

However, if you are neither a native or descendant of the Caribbean, you are just as welcome to enjoy the wonders of this remarkable region of Latin America.

General admission tickets are available for purchase for $35.

Orlando is a city mostly known for Disneyworld and other amusement parks. However, this event is further proof of the variety of activities that can be enjoyed there.

Feel free to take all of this into account when you are inevitably planning a visit to the city for spring break this year.

The Orlando Caribbean Festival will showcase the culture of Cubans, Dominicans, Haitians, Jamaicans, Puerto Ricans, and people from the Lesser Antilles as well.

At the main stage, you can enjoy live music from Skinny Fabulous, soca artist from St Vincents, Charly Black, a dancehall and reggae artist from Jamaica and Top Tier Konpa Bands from Haiti.

Other musical numbers already confirmed are Klass, Vayb, Kai, Mr. Killa, Soca Maniac from Grenada, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Cruz Rock, and Adam O from the Virgin Islands.

Food is another staple of the Caribbean that couldn't possibly be missing at this event. Drool-worthy and authentic culinary creations will be for sale, so get your appetite ready.

Mofongo, griot, fried plantains, djon djon, fried chicken, rice and beans, and other traditional dishes from the Caribbean region will be available. You can pair them with a yummy pina colada served inside the pineapple.

There will also be craft vendors on-site in case you want to take home a souvenir from one of the many islands of the Caribbean.

This festival has been happening since 2017, but the organizers said this would be the best year to date, so try your best not to miss it!

There are two ticket options, the general admission ticket is $35 and grants you entry to the festival grounds and access to the food & drinks, the craft vendors, and the concert area.

There's also a VIP ticket that you can purchase for $100 that includes everything on the GA ticket plus free food and access to a VIP lounge area.

Hurry and mark your calendars for the event of the season!