A Nurse Just Lost It At Anti-Vaxxers Needing Their Help & Said 'Don't F****** Call 911'

"I’m so f****** tired that I think that the bags under my eyes have bags."

Western Canada Editor
A Nurse Just Lost It At Anti-Vaxxers Needing Their Help & Said 'Don't F****** Call 911'
Sudok1 | Dreamstime

A nurse is re-evaluating their career after seeing a large number of unvaccinated people with COVID-19 in the ER department requiring life-saving support.

The nurse, who remains anonymous in the post on Edmonton's Reddit page, said they have been working 15-hour shifts, six days a week, and is now questioning why they ever became a nurse.

The post said: "As a Cardiac Nurse Practitioner I had to swear an oath to upheld my morals as to help anyone that may be in danger or in a life threatening situation, but when I see 90% of the people in the ER with COVID don’t have their vaccines it really makes me question why the f*** I’m in this career.

"I’m so f****** tired that I think that the bags under my eyes have bags."

They said that when they find out a patient requires support, but is not vaccinated, many staff are reluctant to help.

The post adds: "Most of us doctors and nurses don’t even want to help you I hope you know that. We don’t want to hear your idiotic and none sensible reasoning as to why you’re against vaccines... if you think this vaccine is so bad for you then don’t f****** call 911 or ask any of us to help you because we don’t want to."

The nurse revealed in the post that they graduated from medicine school eight years ago with the intention to help people.

But two years of the pandemic appears to have changed that mindset, adding: "It's really taking its toll and I’m getting tired of it and I know other DRs and Nurses out there feel the same way."

Alberta is expected to release a plan this week to end what Premier Jason Kenney described as "damaging" COVID-19 restrictions.

In a live Facebook address on Thursday, February 3, he said the province must learn to live with COVID-19 and find a way to get back to normal.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

