Watch Canadian Celebs Play “Finish The Lyrics” At The 2023 Junos
JUNO Awards 2023: Canadian Music Legends Show Off Their Musical Knowledge 🎤
Mar 16, 2023, 1:41 PM
Some of the biggest names in Canadian music were out in fine form to attend the 2023 JUNO Awards in Edmonton, Alberta. Narcity’s Morgan Leet and Jolene Latimer caught up with some of this year's show performers, presenters and nominees to play a few rounds of “Finish The Lyrics" to see how well they know some classic Canadian bops. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for our top-trending stories: https://nar.city/newsletter Check out Narcity for more: https://www.narcity.com/ #finishthelyrics #junos #junos2023