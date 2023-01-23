Fans Think Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating With Jennifer Lawrence
The video is full of drama!
From the clothes Miley Cyrus is wearing to the words she's singing, there are a lot of fan theories swirling around the secret meaning behind her new music video for the song Flowers.
Listeners are banding together to try and discover the true meaning behind every lyric to Miley's new song, and the biggest theory has to do with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth kissing Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.
Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2009 film The Last Song. They dated on and off from 2009 to 2018 and got married in December 2018. The pair split up nine months later in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.
Fans are sifting through that timeline in light of the new video, which seems to go after both Hemsworth and Lawrence.
\u201cidc if the stuff about liam hemsworth cheating on miley 14 times is made up, i\u2019ve hated that man ever since he told her to \u201cbehave\u201d on the red carpet\u2026 don\u2019t marry a bad bitch if you can\u2019t handle it!\u201d— ciara (@ciara) 1674054653
The music video starts off with Cyrus wearing a gold hooded dress and fans are drawing comparisons to the dress Jennifer Lawrence wore to the Hunger Games premiere in Los Angeles back in 2012.
There have been rumors in the past that Lawrence and Hemsworth had a thing, and she even admitted in an interview that she kissed him off-screen.
Another fan theory is that the Flowers music video was shot at the same house where Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus with other women throughout their relationship.
However, that was never proven and Cyrus has previously denied the pair's marriage ended due to infidelity, People reports.
On August 22, 2019, Cyrus tweeted, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”
Another fan theory is that Cyrus' black suit in the video is meant to be the same one Hemsworth wore to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019. Viral video from that premiere shows him telling Cyrus to "behave" on the red carpet after she pretended to lick him.
\u201cthe moment she knew that she can buy herself flowers\u201d— Caroline | Miley Cyrus Sweden (@Caroline | Miley Cyrus Sweden) 1673895293
Then there are the similarities between Cyrus' song to Bruno Mars' tune When I Was Your Man.
According to fans, Hemsworth played that song at the couple's wedding and now Cyrus is responding to it.
@tenorbuds
#duet with @alexiaeofficial Does "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus sound like a Bruno Mars song? #mileycyrus #brunomars #flowers #fyp #newmusic #wheniwasyourman #miley #bruno #mileycyrusflowers
Oh and let's also not forget the fact that Cyrus released Flowers on Hemsworth's birthday.
Cyrus' sister, Brandi Cyrus, addressed the fan theories in an interview with Wells Adams on his podcast Your Favorite Thing on January 18.
“Miley’s new song, all the tea and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” Brandi said, per US Weekly. “The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”
Brandi wouldn't actually confirm if any of the theories are true.
“Only Miley knows the truth,” she said.
Cyrus and Hemsworth are also keeping quiet and have yet to confirm or deny any speculation about the song.
One thing that is certain is that fans can't stop listening to the song considering it became Spotify's most-streamed song in a single week.