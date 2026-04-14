Four new REM stations opening in Montreal May 18

Third line of Montreal's REM light-rail network to open May 18 with four new stations
Four new REM stations opening in Montreal May 18
A REM train arrives in downtown Montreal on Friday, May 23, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

A new branch of Montreal's REM light-rail system is set to open May 18, expanding the network in the city's West Island region.

The Anse-à-l’Orme line is the third to open and will have four stations over 14 kilometres, bringing to 23 the total number of stations in operation over 63 km of track.

A final branch to Montréal Trudeau International Airport is scheduled to open in 2027 with two more stations.

The first five stations, connecting downtown Montreal to the city's South Shore, opened in 2023, and a 30-km line to the North Shore began service last fall.

Since November, the REM — Réseau express métropolitain — has averaged 75,000 trips per day, with a peak of 98,000 rides in one day.

In a news release, REM operator Pulsar says the May 18 opening date is based on recent tests and contingent on "everything going according to plan."

The four new stations — Des Sources; Fairview—Pointe-Claire; Kirkland; and Anse-à-l’Orme — connect the towns of Pointe-Claire, Kirkland and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the Island of Montreal. 

"This new segment represents an important milestone for mobility in the West Island: the REM becomes the first high frequency, structurally integrated public transit network to serve the area," Pulsar said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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