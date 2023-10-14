I Tried 5 Spicy Instant Noodles From Canada's Grocery Stores & 1 Is Instant Regret (PHOTOS)
Why do we do this to ourselves? 🌶️
Instant noodles are a comforting classic for a reason, but sometimes you want a little heat in there as well to give it an extra kick.
I love adding different hot sauces to my meals, but I wanted to try out some cup of noodles and packaged options that already have the spiciness built in.
So, I went to the Walmart and Nations around Stockyards in the West End of Toronto and tried to find the most scorching instant noodles I could to put them all to the test.
My criteria for picking out the packages were to look for the ones that either had the word "spicy" on them or visually looked like they were trying to inflict pain on people, which some of them truly did.
Between the two grocery stores, I picked up Nongshim Shin Cup, Mama Hot & Spicy Flavour Oriental Style Instant Noodle, Hanbanero Topokki, Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen and Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen (2x spicy).
I'm sure there are spicier and more varied options out there, but these are the ones I was able to find around where I live, so they're what I'm going with for this taste test.
Here's how the spicy journey played out for me.
Nongshim Shin Cup
Sarah holding Nongshim Shin Cup.
What It Tastes Like: Given that this package says "gourmet spicy," I was expecting big things from this product but was a little disappointed.
It tastes like a perfectly fine cup of noodles, but I wouldn't say it feels particularly gourmet or spicy. In fact, I'd say this is comparable to Mr. Noodles in the sense that it tastes comforting and I'd eat it if it was there, but I wouldn't go out of my way to pick it up knowing that there are better options out there.
Spice rating: 1/5
Price: $1.47 (for 75 grams)
Mama Hot & Spicy Flavour Oriental Style Instant Noodle
Sarah holding Mama Hot & Spicy Flavour Oriental Style Instant Noodle.
What It Tastes Like: I'd never tried Mama's noodles before and I'm a little mad I've slept on them so long, because they are very, very yummy.
It has a really nice sesame flavour that I wasn't expecting and has a pleasantly tingly front-of-the-tongue spice that wakes your mouth up without overpowering it.
If I was hungover, getting over a cold, or coming inside on a cold winter's day, this would 100% be what I'd want as a quick and easy meal.
While I wouldn't say this is overly spicy, it's got a mild kick that I think most people could tolerate and it was my favourite of all the noodles I tried for this taste test.
Spice rating: 1.5/5
Price: $1.48 (for 90 grams)
Hanbanero Topokki
Sarah holding Hanbanero Topokki.
What It Tastes Like: Given the picture on the front of the bowl of the dude sweating and crying in pain, I was incredibly scared to put this in my mouth but it turned out to be manageable.
I'd never had this brand before and the entire experience was new to me. Inside the package, there was a little plastic fork, a package of vermicelli noodles, a package of tteokbokki (which Google has informed me is a popular South Korean rice cake) and a package of sauce.
When everything was added together with water, it was quite an intimidating brown-red colour that looked like it would scorch my tongue, but it was pleasantly spicy without being painful and was tempered with a good amount of sweetness.
I loved the habanero flavour with the tteokbokki, which soaked everything up wonderfully, and the glass noodles gave me the slurp factor I crave when eating instant noodles.
Spice rating: 3/5
Price: $3.49 (for 132 grams)
Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen
Sarah holding Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen.
What It Tastes Like: This is what I'd consider to be my upper limit when it comes to tolerating spicy foods, but I can't say I enjoyed these instant noodles.
I couldn't find any discernable flavour to this other than "hot," and while I didn't actually like them, I couldn't seem to stop myself from going back for another bite.
Perhaps I just needed some spice to hurt myself in order to feel alive, but out of all the noodles I tried, it was the one I finished off first even though I preferred the flavours of some of the others.
Spice rating: 3.5/5
Price: $3.50
Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen, 2x spicy
Sarah holding Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen, 2x spicy.
What It Tastes Like: If the previous Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen tasted like "hot," this version, which is two times as spicy, tastes like "pain."
Again, there is no real taste here other than the overpowering spice which thoroughly coats your entire mouth.
The spice reached a level that it made my nose run, made me start to sweat and for some reason, it made me pant and hold my tongue outside of my mouth for air. It also made my lips and chin sting, so I assumed I got a bit of the noodle or sauce on them.
This feels like something I would have eaten as a teenager on a dare while pretending that I was totally fine, but truly, there is no reason to do this to yourself.
After cooling my mouth down with yogurt, I considered whether or not I wanted to put this in my fridge with the rest of the noodles I tried, but I ended up tossing them because I don't need that kind of negativity (or stomach ache) in my life.
Spice rating: 4/5
Price: $3.50
So, there you have it. If you're looking for a delicious instant noodle option with a bit of spice, I'd recommend the Mama option.
If you want to mildly hurt yourself with spice, try out the Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen, and if you want to experience instant regret, the Buldak Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen (2x spicy) is your best bet.
Just make sure you have some yogurt or ice cream on hand, and be careful!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.