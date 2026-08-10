Liberal MP Shaun Chen to resign following car accident last year

Liberal MP Shaun Chen to resign following accident
Liberal MP Shaun Chen to resign following accident
The Peace tower is framed by trees on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Liberal MP Shaun Chen says he plans to resign at the end of this week.

The Scarborough North MP issued a statement on social media today saying injuries sustained in a car accident in late 2025 have prevented him from travelling to Ottawa as often as the job requires.

Chen was first elected in 2015 after serving as the chair of the Toronto District School Board.

In a statement, Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Chen for his advocacy for young people and his work to combat racism.

Chen's resignation is the latest in a growing list of MPs vacating their seat this summer.

Chen said he plans to resign on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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