Lovehoney Is Having An Early Black Friday Sale & Sex Toys Are Up To 60% Off Right Now

You gotta hop on this deal now if you want to get off.

Natalia Buia | Narcity Media, @lovehoneyofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Naturally, a sex toy isn't something you put on your Christmas wishlist for your whole family to see. It's just one of those things we have to get ourselves, you know?

Luckily, Lovehoney, one of Canada's most popular online sex shops, just launched an early Black Friday sale and it is O-mazing! You can get up to 60% off sex toys, lingerie, lubes and more.

Items are ridiculously cheap right now like the Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator that's on sale for just $7.98.

Other buzz-worthy items (pun totally intended) include the Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator for $38.97 (originally $64.95) and the Lovehoney Dream Rabbit Rechargeable Silicone Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator for $57.47 (originally $114.95).

The Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator is on sale for $11.98 (originally $29.95) and has a ton of great reviews. People seem to love it because it virtually makes no noise so it's the perfect thing to use if you share a small apartment with a bunch of roommates.

Details: Lovehoney just launched an early Black Friday sale and sex toys, lingerie and more are up to 60% off. You can get free shipping in Toronto if you spend $59 or more. Everything comes in discreet packaging so you have nothing to worry about if you're a bit shy.

