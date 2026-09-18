Ottawa mayoral candidate charged for alleged death threats against Sutcliffe, Ford

Man charged for alleged threats to Sutcliffe, Ford
Man charged for alleged threats to Sutcliffe, Ford
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford take part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Ottawa mayoral candidate Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas has been charged with harassment and threats to cause death related to online posts about Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The Kingston Police say they were made aware of "concerning behaviour and comments" made on Sept. 13.

Griplas was arrested on Sept. 15 in Ottawa and has been charged with two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering death threats, along with several weapons-related offences.

The accused has been remanded into custody in Kingston, Ont., after a bail hearing and is due back in court on Sept. 21.

Griplas is listed as a certified candidate in Ottawa's mayoral election under the name "Geoff Nicholas" and is one of 14 mayoral candidates.

Ottawa's civic election is set to take place on Oct. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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