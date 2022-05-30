Reality Star Tytyana Miller Has Died At 29 & Dad Master P's Goodbye Post Is Heartbreaking
"Overwhelming grief."
Master P and the Miller family are mourning the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, after revealing the 29-year-old's death over the weekend.
She was best known for starring in Master P's reality show about his family, Growing Up Hip Hop.
The Millers haven't released her cause of death, although Master P's heartbreaking Instagram post does shed some light on her struggles.
"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about," wrote in the post.
"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," the rapper also wrote.
"We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
Her brother, Romero Miller - also known as Romeo and previously Lil’ Romeo - posted something similar on his Instagram account.
Tytyana Miller, who the family referred to as "TyTy" had a previously known struggle with drug abuse, and many parts of her process became publicly known on the family's reality show.
"I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track,” Master P said during one of the episodes of Season 2.
TMZ reports that paramedics were called to her home on Saturday morning and she was pronounced dead at that time.
Several of Master P's friends and fellow rappers have joined many others in sending supportive messages.
"I'm here for u and the family," Snoop Dogg wrote on his Instagram. "Stay strong."
Several others shared their own supportive messages on Romeo Miller's Instagram post.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health issues, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.