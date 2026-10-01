Sexual assault trial begins for 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith

N.S. actor Mike Smith's sex assault trial begins
N.S. actor Mike Smith's sex assault trial begins
Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys" poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Writer

A three-day sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin today for Nova Scotia-based actor Mike Smith, best known for playing Bubbles on the TV comedy "Trailer Park Boys."

Smith has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault that stems from an alleged incident in 2017.

The actor was charged on Oct. 2, 2025, but court documents do not provide details of the allegations, which have yet to be tested in court.

The documents, however, show that Smith has been ordered not to communicate with or visit the home, work or school of the female complainant, whose identity is protected from publication by a standard court-ordered ban.

Last year, Trailer Park Boys Inc., at the time a Nova Scotia-based company with Smith registered as one of three directors, said the firm was aware of the allegations and takes them seriously. 

The other two directors are John Paul Tremblay, who plays Julian on the show, and Robert Wells, who plays Ricky.

The company confirmed last year Smith had stepped away from his role at Trailer Park Boys Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

By Lyndsay Armstrong | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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