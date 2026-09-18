Prime Minister Carney rallies Liberal MPs ahead of Parliament's return

Carney rallies Liberal MPs ahead of Parliament
Carney rallies Liberal MPs ahead of Parliament
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is "powerful, confident and united" and he is urging his MPs to bring their best ideas to Parliament this fall.

The Liberal caucus is meeting in Ottawa for a two-day retreat as they prepare for the House of Commons to resume sitting on Monday.

Carney said among the first moves his government will make is to introduce a bill to streamline project reviews as it pushes forward with a major infrastructure agenda.

The caucus meeting comes at the end of a fast-paced week for the prime minister, which started with a two-day international investment summit in Toronto before he travelled to both France and England.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament she wants Canada to become the first "associate member" of the European Union.

Carney welcomed the idea and told his caucus today the alliance with the EU is dedicated to strengthening Canada's sovereignty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026. 

— With files from Sarah Ritchie

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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