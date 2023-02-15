This Small Town In New York Is Where Snooki Is From & It Looks Nothing Like The Jersey Shore
She was the "Poughkeepsie Princess" before she was "Snooki."
While Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is no stranger to nightclubs, wild house parties, and, of course, a tasty beverage, it seems her hometown roots are a complete 180. The reality TV icon is from a small town in New York, called Poughkeepsie, and it's nothing like the Shore House.
Before she was "Snooki" she called herself the "Poughkeepsie Princess," and while it probably has to do with her reputation, it's fitting for the charming quiet area that resembles old town suburbia.
As of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a population of 31,850 people. It's in the Hudson Valley and borders the Hudson River in upstate New York.
@haleyhervert
Weekend trip to Poughkeepsie with @benny_zaza_ #ROMWEnextgen #adayinmylife #newyork #ny #poughkeepsietapes #poughkeepsieny
Snooki might be used to the boardwalk by now, but she probably misses the restaurants back home. A quick look at TikTok shows that people don't just come here for views of the river, but also for the food.
It's recommended to try the delicious viral from Rossi Deli or even decide between the different mouthwatering menu items at Mill House Brewing Company.
You can take in the scenery at these different hot spots as you enjoy a meal and feel totally relaxed. The trees along the river boast reds and oranges in the Fall and the city has an incredible holiday season, as well.
The sunsets that fall behind the river paint the sky and are breathtaking to watch.
@ripleffect
a 2 hour Metro North ride to one of the most beautiful fall spots in NY #ny #poughkeepsie #fallseason #colorchange#fallcolors #solotrip #fyp
The town has tons of rich history and the City government publishes photos on its Instagram of what certain places used to be like during times like the Civil War era.
If you're a history buff, or a Broadway-lover and have seen the musical Hamilton, you might recognize the story of the French General Marquis de Lafayette. He helped defeat the British in the American Revolution and visited Poughkeepsie in the mid-1800s.
Now, there's no telling if decades from now Snooki will be included in the history books, however, she does not live in the city anymore.
