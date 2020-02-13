The Bahamas are a stunning tropical getaway, and it’s easy to escape there for a weekend or even just a day trip from Miami or Fort Lauderdale. Lounge on white-sand beaches, swim in crystal clear water, eat delicious Caribbean food, the options are nearly endless. But you may not have known that there’s another absolutely adorable thing the Bahamas are famous for—the swimming pigs of Exuma.

While Florida may have its share of wild monkeys and great whites, we are definitely lacking in the free-roaming piggy department. Although, it's not completely unheard of.

Regardless, if you ever find yourself on a boat or cruise about 180 miles south of Miami, you may just spot a pig or two enjoying the Bahama sun and clear water beaches.

We aren't saying we are jealous of their life -- but a beachfront life in the Bahamas would cost a human like us a lot!

Rumors surround the pigs and their origin, and there are many different stories. But the truth is, no one knows for sure. All we can be confident of is knowing that they have become a local icon, now calling this otherwise uninhabited Exuma island home.

Additionally, piglets are often seen here, so the colony appears to be thriving.

Often referred to as "Pig Island," it has become somewhat of a well-known tourist attraction for the Bahamas, bringing curious spectators to the area from around the globe.