Nick Cannon Announced A 'Who's Having My Baby' Game Show & Seriously WTF
“Is this an early April Fool's joke?”
Nick Cannon does not kid around when it comes to having babies, and now he’s using his notorious track record of having babies to create a new game show out of it.
The father of 12 announced on social media Tuesday that he’s “expecting a new show” on E! called Who’s Having My Baby, and people can’t figure out if he’s joking.
The show will be released on E Entertainment! this coming spring and will feature comedian Kevin Hart as the host of what’s being called “the mother of all game shows."
Not a lot of details about the show have been released other than a short trailer, so we’re going to have to wait and see how the game works, but we’re guessing that essentially, the end goal of the game is that at least one person will get to procreate with Cannon.
In a short snippet from the trailer, Hart says, ”you’re going to get some contestants that want to have your baby.”
Before announcing the bizarre show, Cannon teased his fans about it on his social media and wrote, “expect some big news tomorrow,” followed by the eyes emoji and baby milk bottle emoji.
\u201cEXPECT some big news tomorrow\u2026\ud83d\udc40 \ud83c\udf7c\u201d— Nick Cannon (@Nick Cannon) 1678122322
Most people suspected that he was going to announce that he was expecting his 13th child, but very few could have imagined that instead, he was expecting a show about having babies.
Cannon fathered multiple children with multiple women in 2022 alone, so the concept is at least on brand.
People have been reacting to the news since it came out, and so many are in disbelief over it.
The comment section under the trailer posted on his Instagram page has many people asking questions like “Seriously? Or, is this an early April fool's joke?”
Another person wrote, “I feel like this was a well-constructed prank.”
“Weird, but I guess everything these days is entertainment,” wrote another commenter.
Others weren’t so excited about the show.
“I really hope this is a joke,” commented one user. “Babies are people, not a prize (or punishment) winning a game show. If a child is born from this, I hope they grow up to sue the people responsible for this show.”
Twitter users have also been reacting to the news, and one person tweeted: “We need to stop Nick Cannon IMMEDIATELY.”
“What the f*ck did I just watch?” asked another Twitter user.
“They really gave Nick cannon a tv show where women are competing to have his baby… degeneracy,” Tweeted one user.
\u201cThey really gave Nick cannon a tv show where women are competing to have his baby\u2026 degeneracy and birdism \u201d— Cool Girl (@Cool Girl) 1678217188
It seems the reactions to the news are very intense, and people don’t know what to expect.
The show drops this spring.
Does that mean the baby or babies will drop in early 2024?
