Officials Say COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Won't Be Necessary For Most Canadians & Here's Why
Some vulnerable groups may still require a third dose, though.👇🇨🇦
Canada's Chief Medical Officers of Health have announced that most Canadians will not be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot in Canada in the near future, as there is "no evidence" that the protection of two doses is waning.
In a notice shared on Monday, November 1, the Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health (CCMOH) in Canada responded to NACI's new guidance on who should get a booster dose.
The statement acknowledged that while some vulnerable groups may benefit from the use of a booster dose at least six months after receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine primary series, this will not be necessary for most Canadians right now.
"Given there is currently no evidence of widespread waning of protection against severe disease in the general population who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Canada, boosters for this group are not required at this time [...]" it reads.
The CCMOH added that they will "continue to monitor vaccine effectiveness and other data to inform the need in the future."
The key populations who may be advised to receive booster doses are those at "greatest risk of decreased protection over time, and greatest risk of severe illness and outcomes."
This includes health care providers who may have received their original COVID-19 vaccine series with less than 28 days between doses.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.