TEST: Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & You'll Want To Fill Up Tomorrow

Person pumping gas. Right: Petro-Canada station in Toronto.
Carolyn Franks | Dreamstime, Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Have you been asking your friends to send you money for gas for an embarrassing amount recently?

Gas prices have been burning a hole in many wallets recently despite the recent cool down on costs, but luckily for Ontarians, gas prices are set to drop again this week.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted out a prediction on March 15 that gas prices will fall five cents per litre on Wednesday and an additional six cents per litre on Thursday, bringing prices down to 163.9 cents per litre.

