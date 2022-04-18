Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario airbnbs

Ontario's 'Creamsicle' Airbnb Is A Total '70s Time Warp & It's A Groovy Summer Getaway

It comes with all the nostalgia.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The Creamsicle Airbnb in Oliphant, Ontario.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

You can spend the summer like it's the '70s at this funky Airbnb in Ontario. Located in Oliphant, "The Creamsicle" is a vacation spot with retro, boho vibes by Once Upon A Stay.

The three-bedroom cottage sleeps six guests and recently opened at the end of the summer in 2021. You'll feel like you're in another decade as soon as you set foot on the property.

Gazebo and lounging area. Gazebo and lounging area. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The vibrant yellow and orange decor reflects the "Creamsicle" name, and the glittering disco ball in the living area gives the place some extra funk.

Interior with disco ball.Interior with disco ball.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

From floral-patterned fabrics to mid-century modern furniture and vintage decor, you can live your best '70s life at this spot. Outside, you'll find a gazebo with a retro lounging area where you can enjoy the quiet and catch a gorgeous sunset. There are also fire pits for late-night s'mores roasting.

Sitting area. Sitting area. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The cottage sits right on Lake Huron, making it an ideal spot for the summer. Wifi is included, so you can post all your funky Instagram photos.

Bedroom with '70s vibes.Bedroom with '70s vibes.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

This isn't the only unique cottage that Once Upon A Stay has to offer in the area. They also have a whimsical spot available for rent complete with a unicorn named "Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts".

Retro decor.Retro decor.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

There are still spots available at The Creamsicle for this summer, so pack your disco pants and take a trip back in time.

The Creamsicle

Kitchen area.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

$912/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Oliphant, ON

Why You Need To Go: This retro Airbnb is brimming with nostalgia and makes for a unique summer escape.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

