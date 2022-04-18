Ontario's 'Creamsicle' Airbnb Is A Total '70s Time Warp & It's A Groovy Summer Getaway
It comes with all the nostalgia.
You can spend the summer like it's the '70s at this funky Airbnb in Ontario. Located in Oliphant, "The Creamsicle" is a vacation spot with retro, boho vibes by Once Upon A Stay.
The three-bedroom cottage sleeps six guests and recently opened at the end of the summer in 2021. You'll feel like you're in another decade as soon as you set foot on the property.
Gazebo and lounging area. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb
The vibrant yellow and orange decor reflects the "Creamsicle" name, and the glittering disco ball in the living area gives the place some extra funk.
Interior with disco ball.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb
From floral-patterned fabrics to mid-century modern furniture and vintage decor, you can live your best '70s life at this spot. Outside, you'll find a gazebo with a retro lounging area where you can enjoy the quiet and catch a gorgeous sunset. There are also fire pits for late-night s'mores roasting.
Sitting area. Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb
The cottage sits right on Lake Huron, making it an ideal spot for the summer. Wifi is included, so you can post all your funky Instagram photos.
Bedroom with '70s vibes.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb
This isn't the only unique cottage that Once Upon A Stay has to offer in the area. They also have a whimsical spot available for rent complete with a unicorn named "Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts".
Retro decor.Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb
There are still spots available at The Creamsicle for this summer, so pack your disco pants and take a trip back in time.
The Creamsicle
Kitchen area.
$912/night
Neighbourhood: Oliphant, ON
Why You Need To Go: This retro Airbnb is brimming with nostalgia and makes for a unique summer escape.
