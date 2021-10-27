Ottawa’s Tinseltown Christmas Emporium Is Bursting With Holiday Cheer All Year
It's like stepping inside Santa's workshop! 🎅
If you count down the days to December 25 every year, you'll want to visit Tinseltown Christmas Emporium in Ottawa.
The Hintonburg store is bursting with festive cheer all year long and is overflowing with holiday decor.
No matter when you visit, it feels like a trip to the North Pole, and you'll have so much fun as every aisle has so many unique items to deck your home.
If you are searching for ornaments for your tree, some of the unique finds include mini jars of maple syrup, a glitter-covered merman, and a pack of chicken nuggets.
So if you are obsessed with all things Christmas, you'll want to swing by and explore this spot for yourself.
Tinseltown Christmas Emporium
Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the store and then order a mug of hot chocolate at one of the nearby cafes.
