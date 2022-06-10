Ottawa School Board Launches A New Dress Code Because Of A Short Skirt Controversy
It says students should be free from "fear of Body-shaming."
An Ottawa school board unveiled the latest version of its dress code after a situation unravelled where students' shorts and skirts were allegedly measured during 30C weather in May.
The new dress code states that students have "the right to express themselves through their Dress without fear of Body-shaming, bias, or discrimination."
On June 6, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) shared the policy, which was last amended on May 31. But the school board says the process for developing the code, which is part of its "Safe Schools Policies," started in 2019.
"All students have the right to express themselves in school through their choice of clothing, hair styles, jewelry, and accessories," OCDSB noted in the notice.
Under the new rules, students must "cover the groin, buttocks and nipples with material that is not see-through or transparent."
Students must also wear health and safety-appropriate footwear and ensure their faces are not covered.
For graphics, students can't wear clothing that "could be construed as promoting or symbolizing hate or discrimination, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, Cannabis, illegal activity, profanity, nudity, pornography; or that incites violence or harassment; or threatens health and safety."
The board's code of conduct notes that some accommodations will be considered in line with the Ontario Human Rights Code and that dress code violations should be reported in a non-discriminatory manner.
Students can't be suspended for their clothing unless consultations have been made "with the Superintendent of Instruction and/or System Principal for Safe Schools."
\u201cOttawa police arresting students for breaking the school dress code. \ud83d\udc40\u201d— Luv_Joy_Freedom \u271d\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddec\u271d\ufe0f (@Luv_Joy_Freedom \u271d\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddec\u271d\ufe0f) 1653356999
This became a hot topic in Ottawa after students protested dress code enforcement at an Orléans school, École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges, on May 13. During the protest, one student from another school was arrested and later released.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.