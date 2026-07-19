Poilievre names MP Dane Lloyd as his Alberta 'referendum lead'
Poilievre names Alberta 'referendum lead'
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer
Jul 19, 2026, 4:00 AM
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has named MP Dane Lloyd as his "referendum lead" for Alberta.
Albertans will vote this October on whether to hold a future referendum on separation from Canada.
Poilievre says in an open letter Lloyd will work to listen to Albertans and address their concerns.
He says the party can’t pretend Albertans don’t have legitimate grievances, such as the cost of groceries and housing.
Poilievre says those “who have lost hope in Canada are not our enemies” and the party will win them back.
Lloyd has represented the Sturgeon River—Parkland riding in Alberta since 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.