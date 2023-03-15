PopCorners’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad Is Here & Star Raymond Cruz Says It Was ‘Surreal’
15 Years Later: Breaking Bad Stars Reunite for PopCorners Super Bowl Ad 🤩
Mar 15, 2023, 2:49 PM
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz return for a new PopCorners Super Bowl ad inspired by the show, and it’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since these three first launched the hit series. The new ad, which dropped February 6, ahead of the big game, sees Jesse Pinkman (Paul) and Walter White (Cranston) teaming up to sell PopCorners to drug lord Tuco Salamanca (Cruz), in a hilarious riff off of the show. Narcity’s Josh Elliott sat down with Cruz to talk all about it. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for our top-trending stories: https://nar.city/newsletter Check out Narcity for more: https://www.narcity.com/ #narcity #superbowl2023 #breakingbad