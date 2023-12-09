I Ranked Quality Street Chocolates From Best To Worst & It Was A Wild, Sugary Journey
There was one I couldn't finish. 👀
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Growing up in Canada, I remember tins of Quality Street chocolates being at most Christmas events we went to and they remain popular at this time of year even in 2023.
Since the pandemic, I haven't had any of the treats due to family events now being smaller, but when I spotted the iconic tins in Canada's grocery stores this year, I wanted to try the chocolates again to see if they're actually as good as I remember them to be.
I spotted the 650-gram tin on sale at FreshCo for $14.99 (which usually costs $18.99 there), but depending on where you shop, I've seen the same tin cost up to $22.99, so make sure you check out prices ahead of time or shop somewhere that does price-matching.
So, after trying out all 11 of the Quality Street confections, I've ranked them in order from worst to best, but to be honest, even the worst were pretty okay!
Coconut Eclair
A Coconut Eclair Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Coconut Eclair Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
I really like coconut in baked goods but the texture of the desiccated fruit in this treat really threw me. There were pronounced strands of dried coconut in the filling that made for an odd texture with the chocolate, and overall, I didn't want to take a second bite of it.
Sorry, Coconut Eclair!
Toffee Penny
A Toffee Penny Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Toffee Penny Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
The flavour of the Toffee Penny is nice but when I bit into it I was lowkey worried about losing a filling or two, so you can't really chew it.
If you're looking for a quick treat, this isn't it — you'll be sucking away at this candy for over ten minutes, and quite frankly, I do not have the patience for that.
Toffee Finger
A Toffee Finger Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Toffee Finger Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
Like the Toffee Penny, the Toffee Finger has a nice flavour and the addition of the chocolate makes it a little less scary to chew, but if the toffee gets isolated in your mouth, you run into the same problem as the Penny in that you're going to be stuck sucking on it for a while.
Strawberry Creme
A Strawberry Creme Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Strawberry Creme Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
I'm not a huge fan of fruit flavours with chocolate, but the fact that the dark chocolate is quite nice helps the Strawberry Creme quite a bit.
The strawberry flavour is overwhelmingly sweet, but the cocoa does cut through that a bit.
Orange Creme
An Orange Creme Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of an Orange Creme Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
As mentioned, I'm not a fan of fruit with chocolate, but the Orange Creme is fair well balanced, if perhaps a bit too heavy on orange.
Unlike the Strawberry Creme, the citrus helps cut some of the sweetness and combined with the dark chocolate it just makes for an overall really nice combination.
Orange Crunch
An Orange Crunch Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of an Orange Crunch Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
The Orange Crunch is superior to any of the other Quality Street fruit chocolates as it's the only one that's perfectly balanced. The fruit flavour isn't nearly as strong and seems better integrated into the chocolate rather than as a creme filling.
The texture added fun crunch, and I'd totally reach for this one again despite my fruit/chocolate aversion.
Fudge
A Fudge Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Fudge Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
There's not much to say about the Fudge chocolate other than that its perfectly pleasant. Unlike the two toffees, the fudge was nice and chewy and didn't make me fear for my dental health.
It paired nicely with the milk chocolate, and I'm into it.
Hazelnut in Caramel
A Hazelnut in Caramel Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Hazelnut in Caramel Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
With the Hazelnut in Caramel, we enter into the top tier of Quality Street chocolates.
The combination of hazelnut and caramel is unexpected as usually hazelnut is the star of the show, but they make for a really great pairing.
This is a fun little treat for after dinner and I could easily eat three of them if they were put in front of me.
Caramel Cup
A Caramel Cup Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Caramel Cup Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
While hazelnut and chocolate are a nice pairing, it of course can't beat the tried and true classic of caramel and chocolate.
This Quality Street chocolate reminds me so much of a Caramilk that it takes me straight back to grade school and buying the treat at the Tuck Shop. Ah, memories!
Truffle Block
A Truffle Block Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Truffle Block Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
I forgot that there was a Quality Street chocolate that's just pure chocolate and I thought it was one of the best options out of all of their selections. The chocolate itself is just really nice which you get to appreciate when it's not paired with other flavours.
It genuinely tastes like Dairy Milk, which is one of my favourite bars of chocolate.
Hazelnut Flavoured Triangle
A Hazelnut Flavoured Triangle Quality Street chocolate. Right: A bite taken out of a Hazelnut Flavoured Triangle Quality Street chocolate.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
And in first place, I'm giving it to the Hazelnut Flavoured Triangle which has all the delightfulness of Nutella with just a hint of a crunch for a bit of texture.
This chocolate is the star of the Quality Street tin, and you can't tell me otherwise!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.