Here are major reports, inquiries and lawsuits into police racism in Quebec

Reports, inquiries and lawsuits into police racism
Reports, inquiries and lawsuits into police racism
Montreal Police Station 39 is shown in the Montréal-Nord borough, on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

As a police station in a Montreal multicultural neighbourhood grapples with allegations of racism and brutality made public in June, local residents are preparing for a public meeting with city officials and the chief of the police force on Tuesday.

Many residents say there have been long-standing allegations and concerns about police brutality and racism affecting neighbourhoods in the city.

Here's a look at some major reports and lawsuits regarding allegations of police racism in Quebec over the years.

The Bellemare Commission: After an officer shot and killed Antony Griffin, a 19-year-old Black man in Montreal, in 1987, the Quebec human rights commission launched an inquiry into allegations of racism by police forces. 

In his final report, lawyer Jacques Bellemare highlighted discriminatory practices and persistent tensions. The report made several recommendations, including training, oversight and hiring more officers from diverse communities. It also led to the creation of the police ethics commissioner in 1990. 

Aftermath of Fredy Villanueva killing: Following the 2008 police killing of 18-year-old Fredy Villanueva in Montréal-Nord, a Quebec Ombudsman special report found systemic issues in police oversight. The report led to the creation of Quebec’s independent police watchdog, known as the BEI.

Montreal police 2019 report: A 2019 report by three independent researchers commissioned by the city found that Black and Indigenous people were four to five times more likely to be stopped by Montreal police. A followup report published in 2023 saw those numbers virtually unchanged.

Montreal public consultation office: In 2020, Montreal's public consultation office raised concerns about a "culture of impunity" among Montreal police. It said it received complaints that the independent watchdog, police ethics commissioner and public safety commission lacked credibility and had lost public trust. 

Quebec Superior Court 2024 decision: A Quebec Superior Court judge ruled in 2024 that racial profiling is a systemic issue in Montreal’s police force after the city was targeted by a class-action lawsuit. The city has appealed that decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2026

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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