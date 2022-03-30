This Sweet Georgia Farm's Strawberry Festival Is Back & You Can Pick Fresh Strawberries
Taste the sweetness of this dreamy farm.
Spring has officially rounded the corner, bringing along sun beams, clear skies, and an opportunity to pick your own fresh strawberries at this Georgia farm. Now is a better time than ever to update your list of things to do this spring.
Ottawa Farms is celebrating in the sweetest of ways, by hosting their annual Strawberry Festival. If you're searching for some wholesome weekend plans, look no further than their picturesque fields of berries, ready for picking.
This family-owned farm has operated for three generations in Bloomingdale, GA, a small town just 13 mi. outside of Savannah.
Guests can spend this upcoming weekend enjoying the great outdoors and an array of entertainment for all ages.
This year's festival will be featuring craft vendors, pony rides, all-day music, food trucks, and, of course, a field where you can pick your own fresh strawberries.
It's the perfect place for families looking for a weekend activity that is kid-friendly. Children can enjoy face painting, hayrides, friendly farm animals, crafts, and fresh strawberry ice cream. The event is free for children under the age of four.
Past strawberry festivals held at the farm have seen crowds in the hundreds, as locals are encouraged to support a family-run business and learn about the important role small agricultural operations play.
The fun doesn't have to end there. Ottawa Farms operates year-round, with many other "pick it yourself" options as the seasons change. The summer months bring fields of blackberries and blueberries, while the fall beckons a vibrant sea of beautiful sunflower blooms.
Ottawa Farm's Strawberry Festival
Price: $5
When: April 2-3, 2022
Where: 702 Bloomingdale Rd, Bloomingdale, GA 31302
Why You Have To Go: Activities for the whole family and fields of fresh strawberries to take home.