Share your thoughts and enter our draw for a chance to win one of 4 $25 gift cards

Share your thoughts and enter our draw for a chance to win one of 4 $25 gift cards
Editor, Studio
  • Louie Murray

    Editor, Studio

    After graduating from the University of Sydney with their Media & Communications degree, Louie decided it was time to travel the world. They lived in London, U.K, for two years before returning to Australia to work as an editor for WomensWeeklyFood.com.au (thereby securing a steady source of baked goods). They settled in Montreal in 2019 and joined Narcity Media's Studio in 2021 as an Editor. When they’re not reading, Louie loves to play roller derby, tell their plants that they’re proud of them, hit the road with the windows down and cook any recipe that requires feta.

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

Sponsored Content

Vote for your top destinations and you could win $5K in e-gift cards for your next trip

The Air Canada Vacations Travellers' Top Picks Awards are back!

Sponsored Content

You could win over $500 in Compliments groceries this World Compliment Day

Fill in the entry form here for your chance to win.

Advertisement Content

This free Calgary pop-up is serving up snacks and hot grocery gossip

Look out for the giant yellow checkout aisle taking over the city for one weekend only.

I ranked 5 major fast food chains in Canada from worst to best — The winner is shocking

An underdog took home the crown. 👑

This Ontario beach with sugar-sand dunes and azure water was named among the top 10 in Canada

Who's ready for a beach day?

This beautiful Ontario town is like a mini Scotland with old-world streets and British charm

Leave your passport behind!

This Ontario park sits on a crescent-shaped sandspit and has 11 km of warm-water beaches

It's a magical spot for a summer escape.

This tiny Ontario town has 6 stunning beaches and the softest sand in the province

It's a slice of summer paradise.

A new Costco store is coming to Alberta and the warehouse could open soon

This store is in a unique location!

Some Canadians tell Carney Ottawa's spelling protocol should lean British

Spelling spat prompted flurry of letters to Carney

Ontario has a real-life Paris and it's a romantic gem with riverside charm and European vibes

It's a road trip from Toronto.

'The fire was just raging' evacuee describes fleeing Okanagan wildfires

Evacuation orders expand on B.C. wildfires