'SNL' Tore Into Aaron Rodgers For His Anti-Vaxx Statements & It's So On Point (VIDEO)
"Screw you science, I know Joe Rogan!"
One of the best parts of Sunday morning is finding out which celeb or political figure got put in their place on Saturday Night Live (SNL) the night before, and the skit on Aaron Rodgers from Saturday, November 6 is seriously good.
The NFL star has been in the spotlight recently for his comments on the Pat McAfee Show where he discussed his COVID-19 diagnosis and his choice not to get vaccinated.
Judge Jeanine's first guest is NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.pic.twitter.com/WQB8P9uDMg— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1636256826
"Our first guest is an American brave enough to stand up and say, 'screw you science, I know Joe Rogan!'" said Cecily Strong during the skit where she acted as a Fox News host named Judge Jeanine. "Please welcome NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers."
"Now, Aaron, you're not vaccinated," she continued. "So what, who the hell cares, it's your body your choice, and please never use that quote for any other issue."
"Exactly Jeanine, it's my body and my COVID, you know, I can give it to whoever I want," said Pete Davidson while portraying the quarterback.
She also mentioned that Rodgers said that one of the reasons he chose not to be vaccinated is that it might make him sterile "which is so insane I'm jealous I didn't say it."
"People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1," Davidson said with a straight face. "Meaning of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."
Yikes!