Supreme Court explains why it invalidated Terrebonne results in 2025 federal election

Supreme Court explains Terrebonne vote decision
Supreme Court explains Terrebonne vote decision
Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste, right, speaks to supporters with from left to right Minister of Health Marjorie Michel and Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound at her party's federal byelection night gathering in Terrebonne, Que., on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada says it decided to invalidate a federal Liberal candidate's one-vote victory in the 2025 federal election to ensure public trust in the electoral process.

The court says the choice to annul the election result ensures that a federal election is not decided by a known and correctable administrative error.

Liberal Tatiana Auguste was declared the winner in the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne by one vote over Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné in April 2025.

The Bloc candidate challenged the election results and demanded a byelection after a Bloc Québécois supporter complained that she had tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that was never counted.

A Superior Court judge rejected Sinclair-Desgagné's request for a new election, but the Supreme Court reversed that ruling in a split decision delivered from the bench in February.

Justice Mahmud Jamal wrote for the majority that an Elections Canada employee had known for weeks that some voters had been sent envelopes with incorrect postal codes, but the agency did not take steps to correct the error. 

Auguste went on to win the riding for a second time in a byelection in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will get heavy snow, ice storms and cold

The province will be a weather battleground.

Certain frozen fruit is being recalled in Canada due to norovirus contamination

There are reports of illnesses.

Diver hospitalized after apparent white shark encounter in Quebec

Diver hospitalized after shark encounter off Percé

I went to Costco for the first time as a newcomer from Ukraine — Here's what shocked me most

Nobody warned me Costco would be this confusing — or this addictive. 🛒

Convoy leader Tamara Lich denied permission to travel internationally

Convoy leader denied international travel request

B.C. adopts Pacific time, PCT, for new, year-round daylight time zone

B.C. adopts PCT designation for new time zone

I compared Walmart and Costco's  prices for basic household essentials — One came out on top

The results might surprise you!

Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war

Trump says Canada-EU move a 'hostile act'

Canadians say this fall getaway near Ottawa with cozy villages is better than a trip to the US

Add this spot to your fall bucket list. 🍂