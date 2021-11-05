A Christmas Market Near Toronto Lets You Stroll With Goats Dressed In Their 'Festive Best'
The new event has s'mores, twinkle lights, and more!
Forget about reindeer, these festive goats might just be the cutest critters of the Christmas season. Haute Goat in Port Hope is hosting a new holiday experience, and you can see adorable goats dressed in their finest yuletide attire.
Ye Olde Haute Goat Festive Market is taking place on November 20. The outdoor event features twinkling lights, decorated trees, and local vendors.
The goats will be dressed in Celtic attire for the occasion, and you can take a walk with them along the trails while enjoying the sunset.
Other highlights include warm drinks, a bonfire where you can toast s'mores, live music, and new boozy drinks.
Tickets are available online, so get ready for some major holiday cuteness at this spot.
