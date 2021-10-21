Trending Tags

6 Reasons Why Working At TD In Canada Could Level Up Your Career

Career growth plus community impact.

6 Reasons To Work At TD Canada If You’re In Need Of A New Challenge
Anna Shvets | Pexels, Fauxels | Pexels

There's no better time to take stock of your career goals and personal aspirations than the present. This past year has likely made you stop and take a minute to think about what matters to you - and for many, well-being and job satisfaction are topping that list.

When you're on the job hunt, it's important to look for an employer who ticks all of your boxes. This could mean a company that shares your values, promotes inclusion and diversity, offers potential for growth, provides a comprehensive salary and benefits package, and has a flexible work environment you'd enjoy being in. All of this is possible at TD.

Over a thousand opportunities are available right now for a range of positions across Canada, including Customer Account Specialists and Contact Centre Representatives. TD provides on-the-job training in addition to growth opportunities intended to help make for a lasting career.

TD is looking for caring colleagues for its Contact Centre to help Canadian customers with their financial questions. With the TD Contact Centre experiencing serious growth, now is the perfect time to apply to join the team.

If you're looking for a new challenge or are seeking lasting career success, consider applying for one of the many openings at TD. If you aren't convinced just yet, these are six reasons why you should send along that resume.

Career-Advancement Opportunities

TD provides consistent opportunities for professional development. Team members are set up for success with a comprehensive onboarding program, internal career fairs, job shadowing opportunities, speed-mentoring events and ongoing coaching.

A Diverse & Inclusive Environment

The TD culture is built on respect — one that includes people from all backgrounds, levels of experience and abilities. TD talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to removing barriers and fostering inclusion. And TD has the recognition to back up these claims: for the past three years, they've made Canada's Best Diversity Employers list.

Competitive Rewards Package

There are many financial perks you'll receive if you work at TD. To name a few, there's an employee share-ownership plan, a free chequing account, pension and retirement plans and a competitive starting salary.

Access To Continuous Learning Opportunities

LinkedIn Sales Solutions | Unsplash

At TD, regular coaching and continuous learning are part of the Bank's commitment to supporting colleague growth and success. In addition to structured programs, employees have access to a self-directed online educational platform with industry-leading content at your fingertips.

A Culture Of Well-Being & Care

TD is serious about team-member satisfaction and well-being; the focus isn't solely on how you can contribute to TD, but how they can contribute to your life too. TD ensures its people come first by providing staff with well-being support and resources, flexible work options, programs designed to support re-entry into the workforce, a medical and dental benefits package and more.

Employees Can Make A Big Impact

Keren Levand | Unsplash

TD supports over 6,000 community organizations across North America and the United Kingdom, donating millions each year to charitable causes. As an employee of TD, you can help drive change by working with local initiatives in your community. At TD, volunteering time, skills and resources are strongly encouraged.

The people-first culture is what makes TD such a great employer. If the many perks, flexible scheduling, opportunities for advancement or competitive salaries interest you, consider making your next big career move with TD.

To find out more about working with TD, visit their website and keep up with them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice.

