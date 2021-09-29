The Best Fall Views In All Of BC Can Be Found At These 8 Stunning Spots
A romantic gondola ride for two, please. 🚡
Take a deep breath and smell the fall air, because it's that time of the year again. The best part about the season is the explosion of colours all around us and there are no shortages of amazing views in B.C., almost making the colder weather worth it.
It's the perfect time to explore the stunning hikes, dreamy gondola rides, and scenic parks that are all filled with bright red and orange leaves.
Stawamus Chief Trail
Difficulty: Intermediate
Length: 7 km
Location: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: With three epic peaks, you'll get view after view on this hike. It's a crazy workout too, starting with a steep climb that will get your heart pumping. You can choose how long you want to go, hiking to either the first, second, or third peak.
Hollyburn Peak
Difficulty: Intermediate
Length: 8.7 km
Location: West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A short drive from downtown Vancouver, this is the perfect place to escape into nature on a fall day. In typical B.C. fashion, you'll get a glimpse of the city, mountains, and water all in one beautiful trek.
Sea To Sky Gondola
Difficulty: Easy!
Location: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: Sometimes you just can't be bothered to do the hike in order to get the view, I feel that. Thankfully they have gondolas for days like that. You get the incredible view of the trees next to the bright ocean, without the climb. The Sea To Sky Gondola is a classic choice for anyone visiting, but also a fun weekend activity for anyone in the area.
The Skywalk Trail
Difficulty: Difficult
Length: 14 km
Location: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This long journey is worth the effort, passing by stunning lakes, incredible rainforest areas, and breathtaking mountains. The whole thing is about 9 hours, so you'll have ample time to see tons of changing leaves.
Norvan Falls
Difficulty: Moderate
Length: 13.8 km
Location: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to hike up to a peak for an amazing view this fall. Norvan Falls, in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, is a magical hike that leads to an incredible waterfall. Any trail in Lynn Park is a great way to go deep into the forest and see the foliage.
Golden Ears Canyon Loop
Difficulty: Moderate
Length: 12 km
Location: Maple Ridge, BC
Why You Need To Go: This loop takes you through a beautiful section of Golden Ears Provincial Park, with a few slightly steep and rugged parts. The whole park is a peaceful oasis where you can spend days exploring.
Sunshine Coast Trail
Difficulty: Moderate
Length: 180 km
Address: Powell River, BC
Why You Need To Go: Try not to get too intimidated by the kilometres here because this trail has a ton of shorter hikes within it! You can even do a multi-day hike if you want to really explore and camp overnight before it gets too cold.
Four Lakes Trail
Difficulty: Easy
Length: 6.5 km
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: This easy loop is perfect for a relaxing walk where you can enjoy the scenery. Walk past the calm lakes and massive trees, and maybe even set up a picnic along the way.