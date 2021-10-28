This Beautiful Trail Near Toronto Takes You Along Leafy Boardwalks & Across A Shining Lake

Knox College
Price: Free
Address: 59 St George St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find a little piece of Hogwarts in the heart of Toronto with a trip to Knox College. The gothic-style hallways are straight out of the Wizarding World.
Website
Waterloo Central Railway
Price: $24.99+ per adult
Address: Multiple stations
Why You Need To Go: Grab your trolley and hop aboard this historic train with major Hogwarts Express vibes. The rolling countryside and towering bridges will make you feel like you're on your way to the castle.
Website
Guelph Covered Bridge
Price: Free
Address: The Covered Bridge, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gaze over the water and surrounding autumn landscape from this charming covered bridge, which is straight off the set of a Harry Potter film.
Website
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the most spectacular things about Hogwarts is its rustic landscape. Sleeping Giant boasts towering cliffs that look over an icy lake, and you can easily imagine the castle perched amidst the trees.
Website
Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be whisked away to the Great Hall at Halloween when visiting this pumpkin-filled attraction.
Website
Templin Gardens
Price: Free
Address: Fergus, ON
Why You Need To Go: This secret stairway is carved into the limestone along a gorge, and you can climb your way down to the rushing water for a truly enchanting experience.
Website
AGORA: Path Of Light
Price: $29+ per adult
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., Unit AS8, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkling night walk will take you through a forest full of light. You'll pass wolves, toadstools, and glowing installations that will make you believe in magic.
Website
Waterloo Pioneer Memorial Tower
Price: Free
Address: 300 Lookout Ln., Kitchener ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the Owlery by visiting this whimsical tower near Toronto.
Website
Pine Grove Forest
Price: Free
Address: Pine Grove Trail, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in the Forbidden Forest as you wander through this woodland of towering pine. Luckily, no giant spiders have been seen here.
Website
St. Raphael's Ruins
Price: Free, donations accepted
Address: 19998 County Rd. 18, Williamstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: These historic ruins belong on the Hogwarts grounds, and you can get your Wizarding World fill by visiting this spot.
Website
Parliament Hill
Price: Free
Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched atop a hill and surrounded by shining waters, the Parliament buildings come with all those magical Hogwarts vibes.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.