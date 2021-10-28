Trending Tags

This Christmas Town Near Toronto Has Garland-Filled Streets & A Dazzling Trail Of Lights

You can wander through a kilometre of glowing displays.

This Christmas Town Near Toronto Has Garland-Filled Streets & A Dazzling Trail Of Lights
@madeline.forsyth | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

You'll be swept into a festive dreamland as soon as you set foot on these cobblestone streets. Blue Mountain Village is officially bringing back its Holiday Magic event, and it sounds as enchanting as ever.

The entire village will transform into a Christmas paradise starting November 19, with garland and bows strung along the shops and glittering lights at every turn.

The dazzling 1-kilometre trail of lights will also be making a comeback, and you can wander through glowing installations and interactive displays.

You can expect to see a whimsical gingerbread house, Singing Forest, fire pits and festive music. On weekends, there will be fireworks over Mill Pond, carollers, and a horse-drawn carriage carrying Santa around the village.

There will be lots of heart-warming food to indulge in too, from over-the-top hot chocolate to burgers and BeaverTails.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

When: November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrate everything Christmas at this twinkling village near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

